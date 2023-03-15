Oswego County awards three ARPA funding requests totaling $420,691

OSWEGO COUNTY — March is Poison Prevention Awareness Month and the Oswego County Health Department reminds residents to take preventative measures to keep themselves safe against potentially poisonous substances.

Poison Prevention Awareness Month serves to educate the public on the dangers of poisoning while highlighting preventative and emergency resources. National Poison Prevention Week is also recognized this month, falling from Sunday, March 19 to Saturday, March 25 this year.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.