Oswego County Workforce Development Board meets Wednesday
OSWEGO COUNTY – The next full meeting of the Oswego County Workforce Development Board is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22. The meeting will take place in Conference Room 2A at Oswego County Workforce New York, 200 N. Second St., Fulton.
There will also be a video conferencing option on Microsoft Teams for those who wish to view the meeting. To access the meeting, participants can click here and choose to use the program in the browser or join on the Teams app. The meeting ID is 215 872 261 173 and the passcode is x8pMBN.
The mission of the Oswego County Workforce Development Board is to attract, develop and maintain a qualified workforce for the Oswego County community. It also aids in economic development by bringing community leaders together to have productive conversations and create effective strategies to better educate and train a workforce for businesses today and in the future.
For more information, call the Oswego County Workforce New York Career Center at 315-591-9000.
