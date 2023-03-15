Oswego County Workforce New York hosts two open houses for youths

Oswego County Workforce Development Board meets Wednesday

OSWEGO COUNTY – The next full meeting of the Oswego County Workforce Development Board is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22. The meeting will take place in Conference Room 2A at Oswego County Workforce New York, 200 N. Second St., Fulton.

