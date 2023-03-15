Oswego Garden Clubs offering 2 scholarships

OSWEGO — The Oswego Garden Club has announced that it will again be giving two scholarships to two seniors from high schools in Fulton, Hannibal, Mexico or Oswego.

The Ruth Sayer Scholarship, named after one of our former beloved member who was a force in Oswego’s volunteer community, will be given to a graduating senior who will pursue future education in horticulture, environmental science, agriculture or landscaping. The Helen Pfaff Memorial Scholarship, named after one of the club’s former and long serving treasurers, is also given by the Oswego Garden Club.

