OSWEGO — The Oswego Garden Club has announced that it will again be giving two scholarships to two seniors from high schools in Fulton, Hannibal, Mexico or Oswego.
The Ruth Sayer Scholarship, named after one of our former beloved member who was a force in Oswego’s volunteer community, will be given to a graduating senior who will pursue future education in horticulture, environmental science, agriculture or landscaping. The Helen Pfaff Memorial Scholarship, named after one of the club’s former and long serving treasurers, is also given by the Oswego Garden Club.
These two $500 scholarships were established to promote interest in gardens, civic projects, community beautification, conservation of wild flowers and native plants and stimulating the knowledge and love of gardening.
For information about applications for these scholarships, high school seniors should contact their respective counseling office.
The Oswego Garden Club was organized in 1939 and federated in 1947, and regularly plants and maintains gardens around Oswego. For more information follow Oswego Garden Club on Facebook.
