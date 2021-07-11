OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced a $10,000 grant to the Oswego County Opportunities LGBTQ+ Drop-In Center to increase services and supports to the LGBTQ+ community in the city of Oswego.
The funding will be used to extend the operation of the Drop-In Center from one day a week to two days a week, facilitate more activities including at least two new field trips, expand targeted outreach and community connections, and sponsor three events and awareness activities throughout the community. The city of Oswego was awarded $1.89 million from the Federal Government’s American Rescue Plan and Mayor Billy Barlow recently pledged to set aside $200,000 to assist local not-for-profit and community provider organizations.
“Providing resources, accessible services and additional support to the LGBTQ+ community is a key component to our general mission of making Oswego a more diverse, inclusive and welcoming community,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “The Drop-In Center is a safe space for teens and young adults to go to give and receive support and our funding will make this space more open and accessible to those in our community who need it. I’m happy to partner with OCO to offer more activities, events and support to the LGBTQ+ community and look forward to working together to create more opportunity and build on our progress in the future,” Barlow said.
Ellen Lazarek, Prevention Services Coordinator for Oswego County Opportunities, said “this grant funding will be used to increase services and supports for LGBTQ+ youth in Oswego through our drop in program for LGBTQ+ youth. The Drop In Center is a safe and welcoming place for young adults to gather. The funding will expand days of operation and provide the opportunity for field trips and involvement in other activities that raise awareness, increase visibility for the LGBTQ+ community as well as connect young adults to the community. It will also allow us to increase outreach efforts to spread awareness and help connect more people to services. Having the support of Mayor Barlow and other local elected officials is so important and affirming for the LGBTQ+ community and we are grateful to Mayor Barlow for lending his support.”
The OCO Drop-In Center, located in Hillside Commons at 11 4th Ave., Suite F, provides opportunities to create social supports, decrease social isolation within the LGBTQ+ community, health education, workforce development, homeless services, meeting space and emergency supplies to community members.
