OSWEGO — On Oct. 11, Gail Tosh, Democratic candidate for New York’s 120th Assembly District, will hold a virtual meet and greet event with voters featuring SUNY Oswego professor Lisa Glidden.
Both Glidden and Tosh will speak at the top of the meeting, with a Q&A session following her speech. Members of the community will have the opportunity to discuss the issues that are important to them and engage directly with the candidate.
This event will be the fourth of its kind Tosh’s campaign has held, the next meet and greet event will be held on Oct. 13 with the Fulton Democratic Committee.
To contact Tosh and her campaign, email her at GailToshForAssembly@gmail.com, or visit her website at www.ElectGailTosh.com.
