OSWEGO - A 13-year-old from Oswego has died as a result of serious injuries from a motor vehicle accident.
At about 8:13 p.m. on June 12, the Oswego Police Department responded to the area of West Sixth Street at Niagara Street. Officers came upon a vehicle which had struck a tree. The driver was identified as the 13-year-old. They were transported to Oswego Hospital and later pronounced deceased.
Investigators with the Oswego Police Department in conjunction with investigators from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident. They determined that the vehicle was traveling southbound on West Sixth Street as it approached a T in the intersection. The vehicle did not turn, continued through the intersection, and struck a tree. At this point in the investigation, speed, driver inexperience and the vehicle being taken without family knowledge were contributing factors to the accident.
According to a letter posted on the Oswego City School District’s website from Superintendent of Schools Mathis Calvin III the 13-year-old was an Oswego Middle School student. The letter also stated that the Oswego Middle School and the district will provide an opportunity for students and staff throughout the district to discuss and work through the grief process by offering the option to participate in counseling provided by members of the school Crisis Response Team.
The Oswego Fire Department and Menter’s Ambulance assisted on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident or others is asked to contact Investigator James LaDue of the Oswego Police Department at (315) 236-4854. Those wishing to remain anonymous may do so.
