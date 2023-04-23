Richland — An Oswego County man died Saturday night after a car went off the road and hit a tree in the town of Richland, deputies said.
At 9:07 p.m., deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on County Route 2, Lt. Andy Bucher said in a news release Sunday for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
A 2016 Ford Focus was driving west on County Route 2 when it went off the south side of the road and hit a tree, Bucher said. There were five people in the vehicle when it crashed, he said.
Bucher said Matthew Groft, 36, of Pulaski, the driver of the car, was taken to Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Three teenagers in the vehicle were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, he said.
Gerald Arzie, 19, of Richland was sitting in the back of the car when it crashed, Bucher said. Arzie was taken to Upstate University Hospital where he later died from his injuries, Bucher said.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
