2020 Horse Bowl

MEXICO - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Program’s Horse Bowl members competed at the Region 3A Horse Bowl, held in Mexico on March 7. Youth from St. Lawrence and Oswego counties competed to test their knowledge on equine subject matter.
Oswego County participants were junior members: Olivia Killam, Kacee Killam, Mara Macomber, Carlee Murphy and Maddy Wakeman; senior members: Aeris Moore and Autumn Warring.
Each of these 4-H’ers has earned the opportunity to advance and compete at the New York State 4-H Horse Bowl State Level Event. They will partner with their friends from St. Lawrence to represent the 3A Region of Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties.
The following local volunteers helped with the Region 3A event: Kay Atkinson, Dr. Jessica Clarke, Ruthanne Dreibelbis and Libby Petrocci, as well as the many parents that helped to time and keep score. The Oswego County coaches were: Joelle Sawyer and Morgan Schultz for the junior team, and Jen Harter for the senior team.
Oswego County 4-H Program is open to all youth ages 5 to 19 who want to learn new skills and explore the world. Youth who participate in 4-H find a supportive environment and many opportunities for hands-on or experiential learning about things that interest them. They also get what all young people need to succeed in life -- the confidence, compassion, and connections with caring adults, and opportunities to make contributions to their communities. The mission of Cornell Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Youth Development Program is to unleash the power of youth and adults through diverse opportunities that meet community needs. 4-H programs are offered in a wide variety of formats and places because they’re designed to fit the interests and needs of the diverse young people who live in Oswego County’s rural and urban communities.
For more information about joining 4-H, or how to make a monetary donation to the Oswego County 4-H Program, contact the 4-H of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego at 315-963-7286.
