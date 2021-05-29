FULTON – At a recent meeting of the Child Advocacy Center’s Executive Committee, CAC Executive Director Tory L. DeCaire recognized all of the returning officers of the board including; John Zanewych as president, Doran Edmond as vice-president (attending remotely), Thomas Ingram as treasurer and Danielle Hayden as secretary.
Executive Director Tory L. DeCaire stated, “With the commemoration of the CAC’s 20th year of service to our community, it is with great pleasure and honor that I welcome back the entire slate of board members from last year and, resuming their positions on the board, the returning Officers of the board who provide leadership and direction to the entire organization.”
Rounding out the remainder of the 2021 CAC Board of Directors is: Eric Bresee, Elizabeth (Betsy) Copps, Joleen DiBartolo, Craig Fitzpatrick, Patrick Haggerty, Andrew Hinman, Alicia King, Mary McGowen, Melissa (Missy) Purtell, and Christian Sweeting.
Newly re-elected Board President John Zanewych stated, “I want to thank all of the returning members of the board for their dedication and hard work. Members of the board volunteer their time to attend meetings, help staff events, and assist in providing direction and support for the CAC. Working together with CAC Staff, we have helped to provide the community with a very valuable and much needed resource for the last twenty years, and we are excited to be able to help provide the foundation for organizational The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is a safe, child-friendly environment that supports a timely, multi-disciplinary response to child sexual abuse, physical abuse and trauma, and promotes healing of victims and their families. The CAC, a 501 (C) 3 non-profit, also provides community outreach and education efforts to aid in the prevention of child abuse throughout Oswego County.
For more information about the CAC, or to learn how to help, visit the CAC website at www.oswegocac.org or call at (315) 592-4453.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.