Submit photos to NOAA for a chance to be published in ‘Earth is Blue’

NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries invites photographers to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2022. Capture an experience with the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary and submit a photo online. Pictured is a day at the beach at Selkirk Shores State Park in Pulaski. For photo contest details, go to https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/photo-contest.html?utm_medium=email&amp;utm_source=GovDelivery.

OSWEGO COUNTY – Every summer the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA)’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries (NMS) hosts a photo contest to celebrate the sanctuary system. As the organization celebrates 50 years in 2022, people are encouraged to get out and experience one of its most recent considerations – the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary.

This year’s competition is already underway and continues through Monday, Sept. 5. The theme, ‘Get Into Your Sanctuary,’ encourages residents and visitors alike to experience their sanctuary in their way – whether it’s the thrill of diving in to explore a shipwreck, the serenity of relaxing on the beach or the opportunity to catch a record-breaking salmon.

