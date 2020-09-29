WEST MONROE — A 61-year-old man died Sunday as a result of injuries he suffered Saturday after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a utility task vehicle along County Route 84.
At about 4 p.m. Saturday, a 2014 Polaris Ranger UTV, operated by Arthur P. Gearsbeck, 77, of Central Square, was traveling west on County Route 84, approaching the intersection of Dutch Road. The UTV began to turn south onto Dutch Road when it turned into the path of a motorcycle traveling east on County Route 84. The operator of the motorcycle, Edgar D. Sardella, 61, and his passenger, Cynthia A. Sardella, 63, were both ejected from the motorcycle and taken to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, in critical condition.
On Sunday, Mr. Sardella died as a result of his injuries. Ms. Sardella remains in critical condition at the hospital. Mr. Gearsbeck was treated at the scene and released.
State police are continuing to investigate the crash.
