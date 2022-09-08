9-11 remembrance in Central Square

CENTRAL SQUARE - Post 915 is lead agency for the remembrance event at 9:11 a.m. on Sept. 10 at Goettel Community Park in Central Square. The event will last about an hour. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Keynote speaker is Christopher Velez. Velez was a SPC in the US Army Reserves, detective, with the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor as well as Captain in the New York Guard, a police officer with the NYPD and FEMA Certified Master Trainer. Velez joined the New York City Police Department in February of 1987 as an Auxiliary Police Officer. In April of 1990 he was appointed to the New York City Police Academy from which he graduated with honors in October of 1990. Upon assignment to the 72nd Precinct of the New York City Police Department in April of 1991, Velez distinguished himself as a highly skilled and dedicated officer surviving two police shooting incidents in less than 12 months. He was assigned to the Public Safety Unit within the command where he excelled in his assignment. He has also been an active member of the New York State Disaster Medical Assistance Team NY-4 that is part of the Homeland Security Agency attached to FEMA since 1996.
