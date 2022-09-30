$990,000 county video surveillance upgrade approved by legislature

OSWEGO COUNTY – The County Legislature unanimously agreed at its Sept. 15 meeting to dip into its reserves to the tune of $990,000, half of which may be supported with ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, to update its video surveillance system.

Also passed as part of the same resolution was approval for a five-year vendor-managed service plan intended to ensure consistent and reliable video surveillance coverage, access to stored video, optimal video quality, and timely resolution of issues at an additional cost beginning in 2024 of $100,000 per year. The first year of support is included in the $990,000 purchase price and begins upon the anticipated spring 2023 project completion date.

