$990,000 county video surveillance upgrade approved by legislature

OSWEGO COUNTY – The County Legislature unanimously agreed at its Sept. 15 meeting to dip into its reserves to the tune of $990,000, half of which may be supported with ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, to update its video surveillance system.
Also passed as part of the same resolution was approval for a five-year vendor-managed service plan intended to ensure consistent and reliable video surveillance coverage, access to stored video, optimal video quality, and timely resolution of issues at an additional cost beginning in 2024 of $100,000 per year. The first year of support is included in the $990,000 purchase price and begins upon the anticipated spring 2023 project completion date.
Additional points of note of the future system include:
The proposed camera system architecture reflects the following design objectives: 1) deterrence, 2) efficient monitoring and incident investigation, 3) protection against liability, and 4) coverage of high-risk areas as defined by a building security consultant.
Seventy existing, serviceable cameras are being retained but will need to be updated as well over the next two to four years. Once the cameras are replaced, the anticipated yearly maintenance will be approximately $115,000.
Sixty-two new camera locations are included in the updated architecture, increasing the total number of cameras from 292 to 354. The re-architecting also eliminates 45 existing placements in favor of new, optimally-positioned deployments.
The new video surveillance system will integrate with the county’s existing door access control system.
And, an application for ARPA funding, requesting up to 50% of the project’s cost has been submitted.
Of the $990,000 total cost, $940,000 is for camera equipment and installation labor. $25,000 is for electrical, network, and contingency expenses. And $25,000 is for spares and a portion of anticipated future camera updates.
Two options were not recommended, those being that all interior cabling was to be in conduit. That would have cost an additional $100,000. And purchasing the premium model of all multi-sensor cameras was also not recommended, thereby saving another $125,000.
The resolution was presented upon the recommendation of the Infrastructure & Technology Committee with approval of the Finance and Personnel Committee.
Legislative Chairman James Weatherup gave this summary of the proposal:
“For clarity,” he said, “this resolution establishes a capital project to modernize and expand the county’s video surveillance system among several ongoing efforts to keep county buildings safe, which affects our employees and the residents who visit our facilities. An unfortunate reality, we must be prepared for potential threats, but this, along with other measures, will protect our county and provide law enforcement and first responders with better tools and information.”
Legislator Frank Castiglia spoke regarding past security system cameras asking, “Are the cameras going to be utilized properly? I know the last time we had an issue, the cameras were pointing at the ground, cameras were pointing at the ceiling, and I just want to make sure the cameras are going to be pointing in the direction where we can see what’s happening. Are we going to be monitoring these?”
Legislator Stephen Walpole responded: “Part of this is an ongoing thing as you know. Over the years, there were different locations of cameras that aren’t as feasible anymore, some of them in the top corners of a building, and I know Greg Powell’s gone through, and they’ve gone extensively through everything.” Walpole assured Castiglia all’s good with the system.
