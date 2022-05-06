A “Bundle of Bucks” is up for grabs in St. Luke’s Charity Raffle Drawing on May 14

OSWEGO – This year’s St. Luke “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle will feature drawings for cash prizes and more, all to be broadcast live on Facebook, on Saturday, May 14.
Watch as 15 raffle ticket numbers will be picked for cash prizes totaling up to $25,000, including one grand prize ticket worth $10,000, if all tickets are sold by the time of the drawing.
A “Virtual Door Prize” drawing for prizes ranging from gift cards to a collection of useful home accessories.
“Bundle of Bucks” raffle tickets are still for sale, but hurry, only 1,000 tickets will be sold. To get raffle tickets download and complete an application from the St. Luke website at www.stlukehs.com, or call St. Luke Health Services at 315-342-3166 and ticket applications can be mailed. People can also purchase tickets directly by stopping at St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons or St. Francis Commons.
The entry fee for the raffle is $50 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased individually or consider purchasing a “group ticket” with family members, co-workers or friends. People must be 18 years or older to participate in the raffle.
Proceeds from the “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle are used to provide activities and events that help keep those served on the St. Luke Family of Caring healthcare campus connected and engaged in their community.
To view the raffle drawing log-on to the St. Luke Family of Caring Facebook page (www.facebook.com/StLukeFamilyofCaring) starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday May, 14.
The St. Luke Family of Caring is an affiliation of community-based, non-denominational, not-for-profit healthcare and residential service providers caring for the greater-Oswego County area since 1975. Affiliates include St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons Enriched Housing Residence and St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence. Together they provide care and services to over 300 individuals daily in the community and on the healthcare campus in Oswego.
