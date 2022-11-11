SCRIBA – The tragedy and horror of war no longer shows itself to us only in the great, but seemingly far-distant, still photo or the printed words of the war correspondent’s descriptions. It’s right in our face, every day, every night on that evening’s television news and every morning on TV’s Morning Joe. There are no symbols of it all anymore, no anguished look of the worn out soldier, dazed and gazing out into nowhere with that thousand yard stare, no pyramid of heroes raising the American flag on a hill symbolizing a hard-won battle. We no longer rely on symbols when the stark reality of war’s cruelty, destruction, and terror appear from every angle on the screens in our pockets and the screens on our walls and broadcast that surreal, almost unbelievable, up-to-the-minute hell war’s innocent victims suffer.
Only one symbol remains, the two fingers of Winston Churchill’s V for victory, transformed 20 years later into the universal sign of peace and love, a symbol everyone knows, a symbol that says it all without saying a single word.
That is the symbol Gil Oldenburg and his wife Rita, of Parkhurst Road in Scriba, have raised on their front lawn on an idyllic piece of land not far from the nuclear power plants Gil worked at for 40 years before retiring five years ago.
It reaches a height of at least nine feet, this magnificent wooden, white pine, sculpture of a hand flashing those two raised fingers in sympathy with and in prayer for the people whose flag flies from the sculpture’s base, the people of war-torn Ukraine.
The idea of such a sculpture was born of the remains in Gil’s front yard of a 30-year-old tree that had died there with two forking branches coming up from its base.
“So, I said, this would be great if we carved a peace sign in it and put the flag for Ukraine, and everybody that drives by can say, ‘I understand that. He wants peace for Ukraine.’ I’m praying for peace for Ukraine. So, when people drive by, I want them to see that and realize that and pray for peace for Ukraine,” Gil said.
He contacted northern New York woodcarver Terry McKendree about such a project, and after discussion, commissioned him to make the carving but using a giant piece of white pine McKendree had back at his shop rather than the dead tree that McKendree felt wouldn’t quite work as well.
And so, it was done and trailered up to the Oldenburg’s home, where it was securely anchored to the cut-down stump of that old tree and a Ukrainian flag added to it base.
“I would say about 90% of the carvings are done with a chainsaw,” McKendree said, “and after I get them all roughed out and pretty well completed, I take a sander and sand things down smooth. Occasionally when I’m doing wildlife I use a Dremel tool to carve the eyes and that kind of thing.
“This sculpture started out as a giant chunk of white pine, and I carved it down to size with a chain saw, and got all the detail put in with a chainsaw, then sanded it smooth, and then coated it with seven or eight coats of spar varnish.
“Where there’s detail, like wrinkles and things like that,” McKendree continued, “I took a torch and just lightly burned those, and then sand it again, and that leaves it a little bit darker so it makes the detail show up.
“The actual carving time, I would say was about three days. So, I probably had about 20 hours carving time, and then finishing time with the varnish would be probably another five or six hours. Quite a bit of work. In chainsaw carving hours, that’s a lot. In that same amount of time, I could have carved a couple of big bears. Something like this, that’s totally unique, that you don’t do every day, takes a lot of time. Something like this, I had to keep making a peace sign with my hand, looking at how the fingers bent and how everything looked.”
The Oldenburg’s peace sculpture was a large carving for sure, McKendree said, but he’s done others easily just as large. You can see a beautiful example of a life-size moose carving on his website at: buckridgechainsawcarving.com.
He often carves the remaining stumps of trees into something the landowner wants. “I do that a lot,” he said, “especially when somebody has a tree that’s somewhat sentimental to them, maybe that their grandparents planted or that kind of thing. Rather than just taking it down, they can have something nice out of it.”
His prices range from $40 up to pieces that go for $7,000 to $8,000 or more. His phone number is: 315-347-3492.
Regarding the Oldenburg peace sculpture, McKendree said, “I thought Gil had just a fantastic idea, and the fact that he wanted to support the Ukrainian people, and that’s a cause that I feel strongly about too. So, it really was nice that we could work together to do that.”
Gil Oldenburg smiles a lot and laughs readily. He’s a warm-hearted man for whom, he says, life is good and a man who’s obviously counted his blessings and feels the pain of others.
“Every day we pray for peace for Ukraine,” he said. “It’s a useless war. It’s terrible. Good people are getting shot, and kids, and rape and torture. It just breaks my heart.”
“I just want everybody to pray for peace in Ukraine ’cause those poor people, what they’re doing to them, and they’re bombing the schools, all their businesses, it’s just so sad. The kids and the older folks, they just drive by and shoot them while they’re on their bicycles.
“We watch the news every night, praying every night that things’ll change and it’ll be good, and they’ll start negotiating and stop the war. It just breaks my heart every night when you see that. It’s all uncalled for,” he concluded. “The war is just so uncalled for.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.