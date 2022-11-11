SCRIBA – The tragedy and horror of war no longer shows itself to us only in the great, but seemingly far-distant, still photo or the printed words of the war correspondent’s descriptions. It’s right in our face, every day, every night on that evening’s television news and every morning on TV’s Morning Joe. There are no symbols of it all anymore, no anguished look of the worn out soldier, dazed and gazing out into nowhere with that thousand yard stare, no pyramid of heroes raising the American flag on a hill symbolizing a hard-won battle. We no longer rely on symbols when the stark reality of war’s cruelty, destruction, and terror appear from every angle on the screens in our pockets and the screens on our walls and broadcast that surreal, almost unbelievable, up-to-the-minute hell war’s innocent victims suffer.

Only one symbol remains, the two fingers of Winston Churchill’s V for victory, transformed 20 years later into the universal sign of peace and love, a symbol everyone knows, a symbol that says it all without saying a single word.

