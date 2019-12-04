CAMDEN - From 6:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12 the Osceola Public Library, 2117 N. Osceola Rd., Camden, will host people from Tug Hill Tomorrow who will present the program “A Snowy Owl Story” by Melissa Kim.
One winter, as food gets scarce, a snowy owl finds herself forced to look in new and unfamiliar spots in order to find food and a place to call home. Based on a true story, the book describes, through the tale of one particular owl, the recent irruption of snowy owls all across the United States.
Activities will include owl pellet dissection, coloring and puzzle sheets, and make a paper owl to take home.
Snacks and refreshments will be provided.
For more information call the library at 315-599-7122.
