A taste of Germany

NEW HAVEN - New Haven seniors will go to Blackhead Mountain Lodge for a German dinner and sightseeing through the area.
The dinner is interesting because they show people how to make German noodles. They will go on a guided tour of the area.
The deadline for this trip is July 31. To make reservations contact Elaine Parkhurst at 315 343 9475, and leave a message if no answer.
