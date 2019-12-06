“A World of Christmas” being performed

CENTRAL SQUARE - Better Together Community and North Shore Community choruses will be joined by Dance Craze for two free performances of “A World of Christmas” for the public on upcoming Sundays. A 4 p.m. performance will be held at the Central Square Community Church this Sunday, Dec. 8 with another 4 p.m. performance on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Cleveland United Methodist Church.
“A World of Christmas” by Joseph M. Martin is the 36th Central Square Community Christmas Cantata. It’s unique this year because two community choruses are joining voices for two performances in two different communities.
