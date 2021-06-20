ACR Health appoints Lisa Dunn Alford as new executive director

SYRACUSE - The ACR Health Board of Directors has named Lisa Dunn Alford the new executive director of ACR Health. Alford begins June 28.
Alford’s experience in nonprofits, county government, as well as her extensive local, regional, and statewide network will provide ACR Health with the necessary vision and strategic leadership to guide the future direction of the agency. Alford holds a bachelor’s degree from Hampton University, a master’s degree from The Ohio State University and executive certificates from Syracuse University, UCLA and Georgetown University.
“We are thrilled to welcome Lisa as our next executive director,” says Millicent Davis, Chair ACR Health’s Board of Directors. “Lisa’s history of professional leadership, service to the community, and deep knowledge of the health and human services sector will positively position ACR Health now and in the years to come.”
”I am honored and excited to become executive director of ACR Health,” says Alford. “I look forward to working with the staff, board and community stakeholders in accelerating our efforts to provide transformational services in ways that are equitable and inclusive of the diverse voices of the Central New York region.”
Alford currently serves as the Commissioner of the Department of Adult Services and Long Term Care Services for Onondaga County, where she has held multiple leadership roles since 2007. Prior to her role at Onondaga County, she was the Director of Child and Youth Services at PEACE, Inc, overseeing the organization’s Head Start programming. Alford also has years of service to the local community, currently serving as a member of the Central New York Community Foundation (CNYCF) Grants and Community Initiatives Committee, and previously serving on the Board of Directors for the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York, the American Heart Association, Elmcrest Children’s Center, and Child Care Solutions. She is also a member of the NAACP, The Women’s Fund of Central New York, the Junior League of Syracuse, the League of Women Voters, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
About ACR Health
ACR Health is a nonprofit health organization in Upstate New York that serves more than 16,000 individuals every year, across nine counties: Cayuga, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, and St. Lawrence. Founded in 1983, ACR Health has served the community for 38 years. Originally called the AIDS Task Force of Central New York from 1983-1994, the agency changed its name in 1994 to AIDS Community Resources to better reflect its purpose. With continued growth and expansion of services beyond HIV/AIDS prevention and support, the organization again changed its name to ACR Health in 2013. The agency serves those not only with HIV/AIDS but also those with chronic illnesses; a Q Center for LGBTQ youth; comprehensive insurance navigation and advocacy; syringe exchange in Syracuse, Utica, and Watertown; and a medical clinic for those who use substances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.