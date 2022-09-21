Add something new to fall activities plan

ONEIDA, OSWEGO, JEFFERSON, LEWIS, ST. LAWRENCE COUNTIES – Leaf peeping, salmon fishing, scenic drives, apple picking, pumpkin-patch visiting, haunted hay-riding have another accompaniment that is easy to add on to fall activities. Spotted Lanternfly-spotting is a simple and easy activity that is not only done alongside these fall favorites, but it can also help protect them for the future.

The Spotted Lanternfly (SLF) has not yet been sighted in the region monitored by the organization St. Lawrence-Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Invasive Species Management (SLELO PRISM), but it is a concern for many in the region and the state. Without proper management, this small invasive insect has the power to devastate the agricultural and tourism industries and forests in New York state. Spotted Lanternfly is a threat to grapes, hops, apples, blueberries, stone fruits and maple trees.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.