Add something new to fall activities plan

ONEIDA, OSWEGO, JEFFERSON, LEWIS, ST. LAWRENCE COUNTIES – Leaf peeping, salmon fishing, scenic drives, apple picking, pumpkin-patch visiting, haunted hay-riding have another accompaniment that is easy to add on to fall activities. Spotted Lanternfly-spotting is a simple and easy activity that is not only done alongside these fall favorites, but it can also help protect them for the future.
The Spotted Lanternfly (SLF) has not yet been sighted in the region monitored by the organization St. Lawrence-Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Invasive Species Management (SLELO PRISM), but it is a concern for many in the region and the state. Without proper management, this small invasive insect has the power to devastate the agricultural and tourism industries and forests in New York state. Spotted Lanternfly is a threat to grapes, hops, apples, blueberries, stone fruits and maple trees.
So, to protect future autumn trips to wineries, breweries, apple farms and bakeries with fresh fruit pies, SLELO PRISM is asking people to monitor for Spotted Lanternfly everywhere they go. The steps to take are simple: learn what it looks like in the five life stages (eggs, early nymph, late nymph, adult) and the best way to destroy it; report sightings; don’t move firewood; and tell others about SLF.
The blog includes information on the top six activities that help monitor and prevent the spread, as well as the five steps to take if SLF is spotted.
The organization also created shareable graphics and captions to help share information on social media, such as information for leaf peepers and campers.
Spotted Lanternfly education is part of the SLELO PRISM ‘Pledge-to-Protect’ program providing educational materials and simple actions people can take to protect lands and waters from invasive species. People are encouraged to sign up for the ‘Pledge-To-Protect’ online at iPledgeToProtect.org. At signup, they can select from five areas of action: Lands and trails, gardens, forests, waters and community. After signup, they will receive information each month via email about a different activity they can take to protect the chosen area or areas of action in which they’ve pledged to protect.
