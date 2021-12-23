OSWEGO COUNTY - The advisory council for NOAA’s proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary will meet virtually from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The meeting will be held via Google Meet and can be accessed via a link. The public is invited to attend.
NOAA will discuss elements of NOAA’s sanctuary proposal and address questions from council members and the public. Public comment will be taken at approximately 7:45 p.m.
To participate online, use the following link: https://meet.google.com/mhz-qpyv-vri
If unable to participate online, people can connect to the meeting by phone using:
(US) +1 (405) 586-5595 PIN: 412-056-980 -.
If people cannot participate in the virtual meeting, they may send comments to lakeontario@noaa.gov
Minutes of the meeting will be available at https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/lake-ontario/.
