Aerial spraying of the Toad Harbor – Big Bay Swamp area in Oswego County is canceled this evening, Sunday, Sept. 15, due to weather conditions.
Weather permitting, aerial spraying will take place from 6-9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
Residents within the aerial spray zone will be notified of the aerial spraying by the Hyper-Reach Broadcast Notification Service through Oswego County’s E-911 Emergency Communications Department.
If spraying is postponed, residents will be notified through the news media and information will be posted on the Oswego County website at http://www.oswegocounty.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.