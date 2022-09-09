Aerial spraying helped; WNV still active in Oswego County

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Health Department announced that two more pools (samples) collected last week from the towns of Albion and West Monroe have tested positive for the West Nile virus (WNV).

Both samples were taken prior to the aerial spraying that was conducted last week. The site in the town of West Monroe was treated by aerial spraying on Sept. 3.

