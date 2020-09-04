OSWEGO — The legacy of Oswego’s great industrial age, both its good aspects and its bad, is still with us, and the environmental lessons it has taught us run deep.
On Aug. 25, the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced the completion of the brownfield cleanup of the former Breneman site at the corner of East First and Utica streets, 39 years after the former window shade manufacturer ceased production and closed its doors forever.
What was left behind was a hulking, Gothic structure, somewhat of a cross between a 19th-century insane asylum and armory, on five acres above and along the Oswego River contaminated beyond any possible use. And that was the problem.
The site was used for manufacturing purposes from approximately 1834 until 1981. The Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) site is a portion of the former manufacturing facility, which extended to the west of the site, covering approximately four to five acres. From 1834 through approximately 1954 the facility was used to manufacture fabric. From approximately 1954 through 1982 the site was owned by Breneman of Wisconsin, Inc., which manufactured window shades at the site until about 1981. The DEC claims industrial wastes were formerly disposed of on the property. For a time, the Breneman facility was divided by a canal which was referred to as the “hydraulic canal” and was used for power generation. It was present on maps from 1890 through 1964, but it has since been filled. It appears a portion of the hydraulic canal extended onto the western portion of the BCP site. According to the DEC, it was reported that wastes were formerly disposed of in the hydraulic canal.
A local entrepreneur, long since dead, of a somewhat shady reputation, purchased the deserted building in the mid-1980s only to discover the massive structure was so polluted mainly with petroleum by-products and possibly asbestos, that the cost to do anything with it was monumental. Upon realizing his dream was never going to come true, and that he might lose the whole building to the city or the state, he reverted to a scorched-earth philosophy of “if I can’t have it, no one will,” and took a wrecking ball to a large portion of the lower section along the river, and there it remained, half-destroyed. A few years later, he left town, and the city was left with a massive, polluted wreck of a once very important part of Oswego’s history.
Talk went on for years, as the building sat there vacant, of tearing it down. But, there again, the cost of doing so within existing environmental regulations was even too monumental for the city to take on. And so, it sat and it sat, but it was finally torn down. At that point, a number of companies seriously considered developing the land. Hampton Inns was one of them, and for years, a sign on the property declared it the site of a future Hampton Inn. Again, pollution delayed any progress.
Finally, the state came up with an answer. New York’s Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) encourages the voluntary cleanup of contaminated properties known as “brownfields” so that they can be reused and redeveloped. These uses include recreation, housing, business or other uses. A brownfield is any real property that is difficult to reuse or redevelop because of the presence or potential presence of contamination. The reward for completing and funding such voluntary cleanup is tax credits.
George Broadwell, owner of Canalview Development LLC, took that deal, along with a 2013 deal with the city forgiving Broadwell of $200,000 in debt on the condition Canalview pay the cost of all necessary site remediation. Now, the DEC says, it’s done, not the entire five acres mind you. Only the higher, eastern 2.1 acres has been remediated. The lower western three acres along the river remain as they were. According to the DEC, the northeastern portion of the site has been remediated for restricted-residential use. A cover system consisting of at least two feet of clean soil or impervious surfaces (concrete slab) is present across the restricted-residential use area.
Those 2.1 remediated acres are going to be developed in the near future. According to Mayor William Barlow, “Depaul, LLC will be purchasing the land and placing a housing development at the former Breneman location. The development will be an 80-unit housing development for people making $30,000 to $45,000 a year with 20 units set aside for folks with disabilities and 20 other units set aside for senior citizens. We’ve also talked with Depaul about placing a preference on placing seniors and veteran’s in the remaining 40 units.”
Barlow said construction is set to begin in early October as Depaul already has all their approvals from the city.
