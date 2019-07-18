SUNY Oswego professor Scott Roby was in Florida near the Kennedy Space Center to watch the Apollo 11 spacecraft lift off on its journey to the moon.
Mexico farmer Nancy Weber had just finished her freshman year in college when she watched the moon landing.
And Hannibal teacher Joseph Caruana said the moon landing was just the beginning of greatness for the U.S.
The 50th anniversary of that history-changing event — men walking on the surface of the moon — is July 20. Most people age 56 or older probably remember it.
For youngsters, it was a chance to stay up late, as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin didn’t make their historic moon walk until almost 11 p.m.
For adults, it was something they never thought they would see in their lifetimes. Some had grown up reading comic books and science fiction filled with stories about manned rockets going to the moon and other planets. But these were just stories.
On July 20, those stories came true.
John Zielinski, SUNY Oswego physics assistant professor
Zielinski was living in Buffalo in 1969. He was 16 at the time and had a job at a rye bread factory “where we made thousands of loaves of rye bread every day.”
He remembers getting out of work at 10 p.m., walking home and turning on the TV.
“I turned on the television to view the astronauts walking on the moon. I was very surprised to see how clear the broadcast images were,” he said. “I listened to President Nixon’s telephone call. I was quite proud of our country’s achievement, which I had been following closely since first grade.”
Zielinski, 66, remembers how the space age began and the Russians were ahead of the U.S. at the start of pushing towards the moon. The Russians had the first man in space and had the first manned rocket that orbited the earth.
“But then Kennedy (President John) saw the tremendous interest from the public in space,” he said. “There was confidence in the progress we were making and we knew we were farther along than the Russians were.”
He said the space program also was part of “a big ramp up in how the government looked at science education” and put more money into science than ever before.
Scott Roby, SUNY Oswego planetarium director and physics associate professor
Roby, 65, can thank the Apollo 11 moon mission and the space program that led up to it for his career today.
He said he remembers reading books about space, planets and stars as a little boy growing up near Peekskill, Westchester County.
“I was fascinated by the space program. I would read so I could read stories about the astronauts,” he said.
In July 1969, his family traveled to Florida to see relatives. They headed out to the beach to watch the Apollo 11 mission take off.
“It was 6 a.m. or earlier and we were about 10 to 20 miles down the beach (from the launch site),” he said. “I was watching with binoculars and when it took off, it was bright — it looked like Venus with a smoke trail behind it.”
He said it took only about a half minute for the Saturn rocket carrying Armstrong, Aldrin and Michael Collins to pass through the clouds.
“Everyone was murmuring, going oooh and aaaah,” he said. “After about a minute when it was through the clouds, everyone was beginning to pack up and then the sound hit us. A huge base sound came in.”
On July 20, when the astronauts made their moon walk, Roby was glued to the TV — just like nearly 500 million others around the world. He said he just stared at the TV in wonderment. “I was mesmerized. Just watching intently,” he said.
Nancy Weber, Mexico farmer
Having just finished her freshman year at Buffalo State, Weber said she watched the moon walk while working at a summer camp out in the woods in Vermont.
But she admits, while fascinating, it wasn’t something she thought of regularly during the summer of 1969.
“For an 18-year-old girl, the sciences were not a high priority at that time for girls,” she said. “It was a TV event. It was thrilling, so surreal. Looking up the moon and thinking someone is up there, it was almost beyond understanding.”
But Weber, 69, also remembers other events that weighed on her mind that summer, such as protesting the Vietnam War and wondering if she and friends could make it to the Woodstock Music Festival in August.
“The moon was great, but Vietnam was crappy and Tricky Dick was in power,” she said, noting that President Richard Nixon, often called “Tricky Dick,” had been sworn in as president in January 1969. “It was not the most important thing in my life.”
And she never did make it to Woodstock.
George DeMass, historian and pastor, Oswego
DeMass was 24 and living in Oswego when the moon walk occurred. He admits it was a thrilling worldwide event, but not that much for him.
“I remember thinking this is great that we’re doing this and that it was cool,” he said. “But I also thought ‘why are we doing this?’”
DeMass said he was more impressed about nine years earlier when the first satellite with TV signals went on the air. “You could watch it on TV — we saw Mount Rushmore and places on the west coast.”
Joseph Caruana, retired educator, Hannibal village board member
Caruana was 25, living in Hannibal and teaching business at the high school.
“I never believed this would happen,” he said of the men on the moon. “And when I watched, I thought ‘this is just the beginning.’ I was mesmerized by the whole thing.”
“It was very hard to figure out where my brain was at, but I knew it was so unbelievable. There was so much more to come,” he said.
Nancy Ridgeway, Sandy Creek town supervisor
Ridgeway was 24 years old, living in Sandy Creek and taking care of her new baby just born in April.
What she remembers most about July 20, 1969 was that it occurred on her father’s birthday.
“The moon walk was totally amazing,” she said. “And the fact that it was televised and we could see it was fantastic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.