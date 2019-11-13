PULASKI - The number of alewives swimming around Lake Ontario still is stressed, causing concern for the future size of chinook salmon in the lake.
Officials with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, U.S. Geological Survey and other fisheries offices discussed the lake’s alewife population with about 60 attendees at a public meeting Nov. 7 at Pulaski High School.
Meetings also were held in Niagara and Monroe counties, in addition to an online meeting to provide additional opportunity for public participation.
Chinook salmon — one of the most prized catches in Lake Ontario — eat only alewives, a small fish of only 3 to 8 inches or so in length and weighing about a half pound. They spawn near the shoreline where it is warmer.
Steven LaPan, New York Great Lakes Fisheries Section Head at the Cape Vincent Fisheries Research Station, said there still are billions of alewives in Lake Ontario, but their decline in reproduction and the chinook and other predators (walleyes, trouts) eating them in large numbers reduces their population more and more each year.
The DEC has tried to mitigate this by cutting the number of chinook stocked in the lake. LaPan said in 2017, the number of stocked chinook was reduced by 20%. the stocking number was reduced again by 20% in 2018 and again in 2019.
“In that time, we hoped for better reproduction of the alewife, but we didn’t get it,” he said.
One attendee at the Pulaski meeting chastised the DEC for continuing to reduce the number of chinook stocked into Lake Ontario. But LaPan said doing otherwise would be a disaster. He said increasing the stocking of chinook in the lake could spell doom for the lake fishery, greatly reducing the amount of alewives in the lake for the bigger fish to eat.
Chinook salmon grow quickly, from 0 to 40 pounds in just three years, mainly due to their diet of alewife.
LaPan said it is up to the DEC to keep a check on the alewife population to ensure there are enough fish for the chinook that are stocked by the state and Ontario (almost 2.3 million a year) and wild chinook from natural breeding.
If alewife populations decrease, there would not be enough food for the salmon. LaPan said not only must there be a hearty number of alewives in the lake, but they should be spread out in ages — meaning there should be young ones of a year or two old and a good number of older fish from ages 3-9 years old.
“We want chinook to be maintained as the top predator in the lake,” LaPan said. “The only way to do that is to manage the alewife.”
For more information, go to http://www.glfc.org/pubs/lake_committees/ontario/2019_preliminary_status_of_Lake_Ontario_Alewife.pdf
