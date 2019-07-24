OSWEGO — The sky was clear and the waves were calm as the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, and local Girl Scouts, welcomed pirates young and old to a day of adventure.
“It’s Kids’ Pirate Day,” said Scout leader Kim Westcott. “This is our second year as Girl Scouts working with the maritime museum to coordinate the event.”
A variety of pirate themed activities lined the dock on July 20. Participants were able to do crafts, dig for buried treasure, tie knots and even tour the museum.
“The girls are working to earn their service to community bar for participating in this event,” said Westcott. “This group is a new one and some of last year’s Scouts came back to help guide the new girls through the process.”
Along with fun and adventure for attendees, the day’s events provided leadership and communications training for the Girl Scouts.
“Two of the girls earned their silver torch leadership award for coming back this year and co-chairing the event,” she said.
A few yards from the maritime museum, a different type of leadership was taking place at the J. Richard Fund Boating Center. Master boatwright Rich Bush and crew were busy teaching families how to build their own boat.
“This has been going on more than 10 years, I think the 14th year. Families can choose to make a kayak, Dory Lark, or a Bevin Skiff,” said Mercedes Niess, executive director of the museum. “We have tremendous sponsors and volunteers so we can offer the program for an amazing price.”
Niess said both programs offer the opportunity for participants to better understand the water, boating and their impact on the area.
“The museum is all about getting people out on the water and these programs are another way to do that,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.