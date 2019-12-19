All-State accolades

Central Square juniors Emma Herrmann and Cora Keohane were each named to the All-State Class A girls soccer team by the New York Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports, while Oswego seniors Miranda Gilbert and Molly FitzGibbons each received honorable mention on the All-State Class A girls cross country team by the New York State Sportswriters Association.
Herrmann garnered a third-team selection while Keohane was chosen for the fifth team after each helped lead the Redhawks to their most successful season in the girls soccer program’s 48-year history.
Herrmann recorded 29 goals and four assists and Keohane added 16 goals and 13 assists to guide Central Square (16-2-1 overall) to the highest win total in team history along with its first trip to the Section 3 championship game. The Redhawks had never previously advanced past the sectional quarterfinals.
Herrmann was also named to the all-state fifth team in Class A last season.
Gilbert and FitzGibbons helped lead the Buccaneers to a 5-2 record in dual meets and placed 10th and 11th, respectively, at the Section 3 Class A championships on Nov. 8 to propel Oswego to a fifth-place showing in the team standings. Gibert advanced to place 37th in the state championship meet and 63rd out of 249 runners at the state Federations meet on Nov. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.