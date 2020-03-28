OSWEGO — A Cayuga County man faces multiple charges after allegedly firing a loaded .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol Wednesday in the city, Oswego police said.
Dylan Holmes, 23, of Sterling, was charged Thursday with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment, both felonies.
City police responded Thursday to a report of a shot fired from a vehicle in the area of West Oneida and West Eighth streets. Officers located a spent .380-caliber bullet casing in the road. An investigation determined there had been an argument at the scene between two people the previous day, resulting in a shot being fired. Officers obtained a suspect name and vehicle description.
With assistance from the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office and state police, Mr. Holmes was arrested without incident around 3 p.m. Thursday in Sterling. A search of the residence turned up a loaded .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol, police said.
Mr. Holmes was transported to the Oswego City Police Department, where he was charged and then transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.
Mr. Holmes was arraigned Friday in Oswego County Court and released with electronic monitoring pending trial.
