Alumna artist’s nature photography to open Nov. 22 at Oswego State Downtown

OSWEGO – Jenilee Ward, who earned her master’s degree in graphic design and bachelor of fine arts from SUNY Oswego and now is the digital technician for college’s art department, will showcase her nature photography in the next exhibition in Oswego State Downtown.
The exhibition will open Friday, Nov. 22, with Downtown Artist Series presentations beginning at 6 p.m. and featuring an artist talk by Ward, student poet Rose Banks and student artist Aaron Scott. The event is free and open to the public.
The exhibition will run through Jan. 31, 2020.
A photographer in Upstate New York, Ward grew up in the country-loving nature and the outdoors. She discovered her love of photography while pursuing her undergraduate degree at SUNY Oswego.
Since then she has explored the world around her combining the two passions. Ward often is inspired by things overlooked, left behind or that do not belong, as she captures textures, colors and reflections in her lenses.
Hours for Oswego State Downtown, corner of West First and Bridge streets in Oswego, are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 315-216-4983 or email amy.bartell@oswego.edu.
