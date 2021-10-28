My name is Amanda Magro. I am running for Oswego County Legislator-District 7, representing portions of Mexico. During this time in politics, there is a wide range of people looking for your support as I am. As most of you are aware, we are living in very divided times. My main hope is to help bridge what divides us. As a mother of two children, I know all too well the stresses managing opposing sides who think their opinions are the only ones that matter. Also, as a business owner and community leader I have listened and discussed many issues that have and continue to affect our community. For the last 10 years, while at work in my restaurant, it has become my outlet to hear the concerns of the residents of my district. This helped shape my decision to try to take the next step and run for this position.
In my quest to try to make this wonderful area reflect the values of its residents, I threw myself into community organizations such as joining the Mexico Chamber of Commerce. Eventually becoming the President with the votes of my peers. During which time, myself, along with my active members have been able to transform the role of this organization. Member retention has been at a high level, community events have been continuously organized even through the Pandemic, and the organization is now financially stable and thriving. All the while taking on new responsibilities that may have been lost if not for the ambition and overall strength of our organization and members. This past September our group was able to save the Cider Run from becoming extinct. The Cider Run has been a staple of the Mexico Community for over 30 years. The thought of it becoming a thing of the past energized me to save it and continue it. I am proud to say that even given the limited time we had to stage this event, it was a huge success with attendance, community involvement and financially.
My whole life I have had to prove to everyone that I am a capable, smart, and determined woman. In 2003 my husband and I opened our first restaurant in Pulaski and grew it from the ground up with hard work and continue to do so today. Since 2008 Mexico has been our home and in 2011 we opened our second location. Even though it was a struggle at first balancing family and work we will be celebrating 10 years in this great village this December. I am not a person to make empty promises. The only assurance I can give, is that if I am lucky enough to earn your vote, you will not find someone who will work harder and be more dedicated to you and then I will.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.