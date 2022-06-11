American Legion Robert Edwards Post 358 2022-2023 elections

PULASKI - At 7 p.m. On June 13 the American Legion Robert Edwards Post 358 in Pulaski will hold elections for the 2022-2023 year. The following is a list of recommended officers. The post is in need of three positions, if any member is interested, contact either Carl Steele 315-591-7624, John Rastley 315-560-8157 or Steven Hoff 315-440-2496.

Recommended officers:

Commander: David Walker

1st Vice Commander:

2nd Vice Commander: Frank Thomas

3rd Vice Commander:

Sargent-At-Arms: Carl Steele

Chaplain: Eileen Yeager

Service Officer: Dawn Hastings

Finance Officer: Steven Hoff

Judge Advocate:

