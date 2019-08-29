AmeriCorps members assist OCO’s Summer Food Service Program
AmeriCorps members Christina Thompson (second from right), Shane Guernsey and Katelyn Olcott lead children participating in OCO’s Summer Food Service Program in a game of bean bag toss. The AmeriCorps members, which are volunteering with OCO’s Nutrition Services, assist with serving lunch and oversee the children’s activities. AmeriCorps is a network of national service programs. AmeriCorps members commit their time to address critical community needs like increasing academic achievement, mentoring youth, fighting poverty, sustaining national parks, preparing for disasters and more. Funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and administered by OCO’s Nutrition Services the Summer Food Service Program provides meals to all school aged children 18 years and under without charge. The program is available at a number of sites throughout Oswego County. For more information and a complete list of sites visit www.oco.org or call OCO Nutrition Services at 315-598-4712.

