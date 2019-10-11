1997 and 2004 Sandy Creek softball teams celebrated as “Teams of Honor”

Members of the 1997 and 2004 Sandy Creek state champion softball teams will take their rightful place among area sporting icons on Saturday.
The pair of Comets Class C championship squads will be celebrated as the “Teams of Honor,” during the third annual North Country Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday at the Italian-American Club in Watertown.
Sandy Creek’s title teams will be enshrined along with dirt racing legend Bob McCreadie, former Major League Baseball player Jim Deshaies, lacrosse star Ryan Powell, collegiate wrestling champion Mitch Clark, and college basketball official Jim Burr.
Doors are set to open at 5 p.m. with the Hall of Fame induction ceremony and dinner slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. The Comets have won 22 Section 3 softball championships overall and reached the state semifinals 10 times.
“It’s a great honor and I love that they are recognizing teams, because anybody who has been a part of a great team or won a championship like that knows that it takes everybody wearing the uniform to accomplish that,” said Kate Soluri, the current Sandy Creek varsity coach who played first base and relief pitcher for the 1997 title team. “There is really no small role when you’re a state champion.”
As many as two dozen former coaches and players connected to each team are expected to attend the ceremony, including Soluri and former coaches Pat McDougal, Molly Yerdon, and Bill Fowler.
McDougal collected 402 career victories during 22 seasons as head coach before retiring in 2000, and guided the program to five state semifinal appearances, including its inaugural championship breakthrough in 1997. She was aided by Yerdon, who served as a volunteer assistant for more than two decades and played an integral role in helping to develop a string of standout pitchers.
The 1997 team captured a 3-2 victory over Section 2’s Maple Hill in extra innings to secure the state championship and finish 28-2 overall. The title effort was highlighted by senior Margaret Yerdon, Molly Yerdon’s daughter, who pitched a three-hitter and delivered an RBI triple in the final despite battling the early symptoms of mononucleosis.
Yerdon was eventually named the Class C State Co-Player of the Year, and was aided by a stout lineup that included senior Alicia Hovey and their respective sisters, MaryBeth Yerdon and Kate (Hovey) Soluri, among other Section 3 standouts.
“We had great pitching, and that of course is the mainstay of having any great team, but I also had a lot of the very good athletes who were fast and good hitters, and it was a combination of all those things together,” said McDougal, who led the program to the state semifinals in 1991, ’93, and ’95 before breaking through for the championship. “We had players of all ages, we had three good seniors but some of them were just freshmen who were very good softball players, and they all worked together.”
Fowler took over as head varsity coach in 2001 and, along with Yerdon as his lead pitching instructor, led the Comets to the 2004 state crown. He was the coach of the Comets’ baseball team when the softball program won its first state title in 1997.
“One of the first things I noticed was how hard the ladies worked in the gym compared to the boys I coached,” Fowler said. “When we set up stations and they were doing their (preseason) work, I could step out of the room for a minute to get a drink, and when I came back in they were working just as hard or harder than before. I noticed that right off the bat.”
Sandy Creek’s 2004 team, which finished 28-1 overall, also registered the highest cumulative grade-point average among varsity softball teams in the state for that school year.
Senior pitcher Jen Moody recorded a complete-game shutout in the 5-0 victory over Section 5’s Bolivar-Richburg in the state final, and was joined on the state’s All-Tournament Team by classmates Jenna Bulluck, and Erin Clark. Fowler’s daughter, Kate, was also a standout freshman on that unit.
“I think it’s a mentality that was passed from team to team and player to player, and I think that’s a big part of the success,” Molly Yerdon said. “It was the intangibles. You have to have good leaders, and it’s kind of trite to say, but the beat goes on, and it did for us because the players before laid the groundwork for the teams after.”
Each coach credited the program’s unmatched success to the travel softball commitment made by players of the late 1980’s and early 1990’s, which has carried through to today’s athletes.
McDougal and Yerdon sought out various travel leagues, summer clinics, pitching programs, and any other offseason development tool imaginable for their players. They also dedicated themselves to working with the 12-and-under program, an example that was later followed by Fowler and now Soluri, to ensure players are learning the game correctly at all levels of the program.
“The (McDougals) had a 12-passenger van and we drove up and down the east coast in that thing,” Soluri said of her formative playing days. “They took us places and created opportunities for us that we wouldn’t have necessarily known about ourselves.”
Fowler added: “Future athletes would see that those players had played travel ball since they were 12 or 13 (years-old) and look at all the success that they’re having, seeing that it pays off. So it continued on and went right straight through. That 2004 team, I’ll bet two-thirds of them played travel.”
The Comets reached their first state semifinal in 1991 and most recently made the trip in back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018.
Sandy Creek’s state softball squads represent the third team of honor to be recognized by the North Country Hall of Fame. They join the 1967-71 Union Academy of Belleville boys basketball team, which won a national-record 103 consecutive games during that period, and last year’s honorees, the Copenhagen girls soccer state championship teams from 1988 and 1993.
