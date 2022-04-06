NIAGARA FALLS — Andrew F. McCarthy, one of the Republicans running for the party line in the race for New York’s 24th Congressional District, has dropped out of the race.
In a press release issued Wednesday, the Air Force reservesman said he’s received active duty orders for the spring and summer of this year, making it impossible to continue campaigning.
“I’m going to miss the chance to serve the toughest and most talented people in New York, but service to the country comes before everything but God,” he said.
Mr. McCarthy, a 35-year old Olean native, initially declared his candidacy in the Southern Tier, before switching to run in the Syracuse-focused NY-24 before redistricting. Mr. McCarthy then switched to run in the new NY-24, which stretches from Niagara Falls to Alexandria Bay, along the majority of the Lake Ontario shoreline. He had received the support of another candidate who suspended his campaign, Buffalo-area attorney Todd J. Aldinger, who dropped out of the race in mid-March and promptly moved out of New York state.
As Mr. McCarthy steps back, three Republicans remain in the race — Congressman Chris L. Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, Geneva-area businessman Mario J. Fratto and Wayne County resident John Murtari.
There’s also now a Democrat in the race for NY-24, Steven Holden of Camillus, who announced his candidacy early this week. Mr. Holden has received the support of the 14 Democratic party committees in the district, and was given their nominating petitions to appear on the ballot in November.
