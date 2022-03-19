NIAGARA FALLS — Andrew F. McCarthy thinks much of Northern New York hasn’t been represented properly in Congress, and said he’s running to bring a rural, conservative voice to the forefront in Washington.
Mr. McCarthy, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran who still works with the military at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in Niagara Falls, is a native of Olean, but said he’s long been familiar with Western New York and the north country thanks to his time in the Air Force.
“I’ve been living in Niagara Falls the last few years, that’s where my Air Force wing is, the 107th Attack Wing,” he said in a phone interview Tuesday. “It’s a massive wing, so we have a base in Niagara Falls and a base in Rome.”
Mr. McCarthy originally announced his campaign in Olean, which is covered by the Southern Tier’s 23rd Congressional District and Congressman Thomas W. Reed, R-Corning. He then declared his candidacy in Central New York’s former 24th Congressional District, represented by Congressman John M. Katko, R-Syracuse. Now, he’s running for the new NY-24 that includes almost all of the rural Lake Ontario shoreline from Niagara Falls to Alexandria Bay against incumbent Congressman Chris L. Jacobs, R-Orchard Park.
All three men, he said, have been weak Republicans who don’t truly represent the conservative voice of upstate New York.
“Those people have almost identical voting records, when the districts are ruby red, but these representatives have an R next to their name but don’t match ideologically,” he said.
Rep. Katko has long been a member of centrist Republican groups, and voted to impeach former President Donald J. Trump in early 2020 following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He’s fielded criticism about that, and in January announced he won’t seek congressional office again.
Rep. Reed has been less centrist, but has voted in favor of pro-LGBTQ legislation. He also has announced he won’t seek congressional office again, after facing accusations of sexual harassment he was unable to firmly deny.
Rep. Jacobs has a much shorter voting record than Reps. Katko or Reed, but he has faced criticism for voting in favor of a version of the congressional committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack, although that version was not implemented. He’s also fielded criticism on his vote in the state Senate while representing the 60th State Senate District to give then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo emergency powers in March 2020.
Mr. McCarthy said he sees Northern New York, especially the new NY-24, as a land of staunch conservatives who support Mr. Trump and believe in a version of his “America First” platform.
“We sandwich the whole thing in America First, which sounds like a boilerplate saying but it’s such a great prescription, because you just need to tweak those policies that worked so well under the Trump administration,” he said.
Mr. McCarthy said his tweaked version of “America First” relies on trade protectionism, cutting back foreign investments, turning up tariffs and rebuilding the American manufacturing base. He describes American trading partners as competitors in the global economy, and said the government needs to do what it can to bring back jobs from abroad.
“We need to go tough on China and our near-peer competitors, or even second-tier competitors like Mexico and Vietnam,” he said.
Mr. McCarthy said NY-24 specifically has some world-class colleges and universities, including multiple two- and four-year State University of New York campuses and a number of private institutions. He said he supports federal policies that encourage those students to stay in the region, the state or the country and use their talents to build up the United States.
“If we merge our low-skilled manufacturing with STEM jobs, we can bring in tech, chip plants and compete on a global level,” he said.
Mr. McCarthy said he espouses a populist message on foreign affairs, and believes the U.S. should stay out of foreign affairs as much as possible. He pointed to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan as signs that foreign entanglements only become expensive, deadly and difficult to control.
“We hop in and it’s only led to the blood of our sons and daughters on the hands of these elites,” he said.
Mr. McCarthy said disengaging from foreign conflicts and foreign bases shouldn’t come with a slash to the U.S. military’s budget, which accounts for about 10.5% of annual federal spending.
“We need to spend more, we just need to spend it wiser,” he said.
Mr. McCarthy said bases like Fort Drum in Jefferson County, or the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station where he works are tools for domestic investment and powerful ways to encourage citizens to invest in their country.
“We could use these bases as domestic institutions, to educate, keep people at work, grow the local economy,” he said.
“But I don’t want to make it just the military industrial complex,” he added.
As he runs for the Republican nomination against Rep. Jacobs and Geneva-area businessman Mario J. Fratto, Mr. McCarthy said he’s hoping to make it clear to Republicans that he has more energy, know-how and drive than the competition. Buffalo-area lawyer Todd J. Aldinger has dropped out of the race.
The other candidates may espouse support for Mr. Trump, he said, but he knows how to actually further the Trump agenda.
“At the end of the day, it’s about being able to walk the walk,” he said. “I think it’s great what President Trump has done, I think it’s great that people like that. But if you don’t know how to use the levels of power and empower your own people with them, you’re just shouting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.