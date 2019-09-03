A program on animal abuse is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 in auditorium 132 at the Marano Campus Center at SUNY Oswego.
Offered by the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office, the training and symposium also is co-sponsored by Paws Across Oswego County and University Police. Invitations for the event have been sent to law enforcement agencies and animal/dog control officers from across the county, veterinarians and local animal welfare / rescue organizations.
Dr. Ariane Hamblin-Smith, a veterinarian and owner of Black Creek Animal Clinic in Volney, will provide insight and advice as a practitioner. District Attorney Gregory Oakes and Assistant DA Jennifer Pratt will discuss investigative practices and evidentiary issues that face prosecutors.
The event is designed to provide information, encourage dialog and promote collaboration between law enforcement and community partners across the county.
“This training and discussion will help us more effectively protect abused and at-risk animals,” Oakes said. “There are so many people who care about this issue. It’s important that we all talk to each other.”
“We are happy to co-sponsor this event as there is a proven link to people who abuse animals are often likely to be abusive to others,” said Chief John Rossi of SUNY Oswego’s University Police. “This training will allow a wide range of people to develop skills in order to effectively deal with incidents that can be mitigated in an all-inclusive manner.”
Heather Axtell, president of Paws Across Oswego County, said she is thrilled to be partnering with a diverse group of people to improve the lives of animals in our community. “This type of collaboration is a first step to the change we are all looking toward. The outpouring of offers of assistance has been overwhelming and we hope many attend and witness what great things we are doing in Oswego County!” she said.
Although the training is primarily geared toward those who investigate and respond to abuse cases, Oakes said the event is open to members of the public who wish to offer assistance.
“An important part of this symposium will be a needs assessment and discussion about how we can work together as a community to best protect animals and prevent abuse,” Oakes said.
