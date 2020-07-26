Anna Bevacqua celebrates 105th birthday at Bishop’s Commons

OSWEGO – Family and friends joined in wishing Bishop’s Commons resident Anna Bevacqua a very “Happy Birthday” as she celebrated her 105th birthday on July 19.
Born in New York City in 1915, she survived the Spanish flu epidemic in 1918 and moved to Fulton with her family when she was nine years old.
Bevacqua lived and worked on Denison Farm in Mt. Pleasant and attended a one-room school house through eighth grade before attended and graduating from Fulton High School.
After high school she worked in the Silk Mill and Nestles before eventually retiring from Container Corp.
She was a dedicated volunteer at A. Lee Memorial Hospital cooking in the Coffee Shop into her 90s, until the hospital closed.
She was married for 52 years and her family now includes two children, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
When asked about what it took to reach this milestone, Bevacqua replied, “clean, healthy living.”
