PHOENIX - It’s true that fishing, like some other pasttimes, is not always ‘understood’ as a desired activity by everyone. But for those who like the challenge, it can be an experience in patience, fun, learning and even competition – concepts highlighted at the annual fishing derby on North Island in Phoenix. With the right people around educating youngsters, and all focused on a particular success, there are moments, in that close community setting, that come with their own unique rewards.
The fishing derby has been happening in Phoenix for close to a decade, begun as an AmeriCorps-driven community outreach project by senior members of the Bridge House Brats. This year, AmeriCorps leaders included high school senior Matthew Doane, college sophomore Madison Doane, both flanked by Jon George, and Nick Bernard, all of whom were present on North Island to help young registrants get going on the fishing fest at 9 a.m.
In total, about 20 kids registered for the fun along the canal and river shores, a far cry from the humble beginnings of six to 10 kids, or three years ago, when only one child caught a fish. “There’s definitely a good group every year,” says Madi Doane, “It seem like more people know about it now.”
Families showed up for the fishing derby in small groups… moms, dads, granddads, and grandmas too, all with kids ranging in age from age three to 14. It’s a great chance to learn a little about fishing and, beyond the AmeriCorps community outreach, over time the derby has just become something everyone looks forward to.
An hour into the event, it was obvious, there were some fish being caught! The kids excitement evident with each catch rang across the island, running towards a record of their realized hopes and dreams from the numbers on that tape measure.
The fish may not be huge off North Island, but the kids interest in getting what they could was a hoot. Young faces peered over the side of the dock, to try and see what they could see in the water – every now and then with a yelp and jump back as some fish or frog jumped nearby. One girl – Helena – came running with something barely visible in her fingers… faces squinched all around her, asking what it was! “It’s a mini crawfish!” she exclaimed, thrusting it forward, and showing off it’s tiny pincers to delighted ooo’s and laughter.
Grandparents and parents sat nearby the shore edges, a bucket or tackle at their feet, helping bait those worms and fishing pole flies, for the next casting try. Some admitted fishing was not their thing, but that the ‘kids love it … so where else would I be?’ one grandparent said.
Senior helpers of the Bridge House Brat program pitched in to support the Americorps crew measure each fish caught. Madison Doane was keeping track by each ‘fisher-kid’s’ name how long the fish were, a task that wasn’t always easy. One boy had a fish that was wigglin’ and wavin’, determined not to be still for that tape measure. But he and Sarah Thorn (Bridge House) were not giving up either – finally getting the grey-mottled fish flat enough to measure, before the boy went running wildly back to the shore to release it back into the water.
At this year’s fishing derby, when the deadline approached at 11:30 a.m., there were kids still running from the shores for one final entry – each hoping to have caught the “biggest fish” and snag one of seven prize places. Those prizes included a $25 cash prize, a $10 cash prize, a free smoothie, two free ice cream cones, and three varying gift certificates; that were donated by local supporters, Larkin’s Family Restaurant, Thrive Café, Tones Cones, The Gingersnap Bakery and the Bridge House Brats.
As awarded, the winner in first place received the $25 in cash, with cash and gift certificate prizes picked from the remaining choices. Daniel Swank came in inches ahead with a fish measuring 10.75 inches. Matt Caltibiano and Gideon Treadwell both brought in a 7 inch fish. Kayla Myers was at 6.75 inches followed by Jason Perkins at 6.25. The final qualifying fish were each six inches long and caught by Juliana Jones and Tyler Perkins.
Once prizes were passed out, the whole group gathered together and pictures captured this one moment in time. Poles, buckets and tackle boxes got packed up… parents and grandparents rolled wagons and strollers full of kids and accomplishment back to their daily lives, with great memories in tow. Watching little hands take an older one with a smile on their face, or jump along beside each other, or even struggle to drag that pail back to the car, saying ‘I can do it, grandpa’, really gets at the heart of it. There comes a joyful wisdom in those generational times together… perhaps one of the best outreach elements of what the fishing derby does… connecting families, kids and community.
Further highlighting that camaraderie, even between the very young Brats and the volunteer teens of Phoenix, a small band of Bridge House Brats strolled back down the gravel road, fishing poles in tow to cross the drawbridge into Henley Park (like a full color scene from “The Andy Griffith Show”). For some it was a favorite day – for others something new completely. But that’s what makes it work.
Summertime for kids, after all, is a great time to reel in new discoveries of the world around them. In this, they learn to fish, and for some, they get a prize. But that’s not really the biggest win. With AmeriCorps support, activities like the annual Phoenix Fishing Derby “really help kids stay active, play outdoors, and we can all do it together,” said Doane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.