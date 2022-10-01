Annual Hospice memorial service returns in-person Saturday, Oct. 23

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Hospice and Friends of Oswego County Hospice are working together to bring back their in-person memorial service for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The service begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Elim Grace Church, 340 W. First St., Oswego.

The annual event memorializes former patients of the program, paying tribute to their courage and honoring their memory. It is a decades-long tradition to remember those who have passed away during the last year.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.