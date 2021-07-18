Annual Oswego County 4-H fabric sale fundraiser

SANDY CREEK - The fabric sale fundraiser to support the Oswego County 4-H Program, part of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego, is happening soon. The annual fabric sale will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 24 at the Entertainment Building on the Oswego County Fairgrounds located at 291 Ellisburg St., Sandy Creek.
The Oswego County 4-H Program has collected donations from all over Oswego and the surrounding counties, and attendees will find many great deals. All fabric is being sold by the piece at $2 a yard. Pieces are sold as is. Cash or checks only. A variety of fabrics are available: dressmaking, home decorating, polar fleece, vintage, retro, quilting, seasonal and craft panels. In addition to fabric, there are sewing notions, patterns, books and booklets, quilting frames, rotary cutters, and even sewing machines. Knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, cross-stitch and some crafting supplies can also be found.
The proceeds from this sale benefit the Oswego County 4-H Program, which is open to all youth ages five to 19 who want to learn new skills, explore the world, and have fun doing so. Youth who participate in 4-H find a supportive environment and many opportunities for hands-on, experiential learning. They also get what all young people need to succeed in life - confidence, compassion, and connections with caring adults. Cornell Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Youth Development Program works to unleash the power of youth and adults through diverse opportunities that meet community needs. Oswego County’s 4-H programs meet in a variety of places and formats to meet the diverse interests and needs of the county’s rural and urban communities.
For more information about the fabric sale, joining 4-H, or how to make a monetary donation to the Oswego County 4-H Program, contact the 4-H of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego at 315-963-7286.
