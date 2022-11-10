Annual Virtual Hike Challenge

ONEIDA, OSWEGO, JEFFERSON, LEWIS, ST. LAWRENCE COUNTIES – While virtual exercise events have become popular over the last few years to encourage outdoor time and activity during winter months, one challenge adds a unique environmental twist. The St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (SLELO PRISM) will hold its annual Virtual Hike Challenge (VHC) again this winter. The challenge, happening through March 31, 2023, pairs winter hiking with simple instructions to help keep an eye out for hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA). HWA is an invasive forest pest that is confirmed to be present in Oswego County and is spreading along the Eastern Lake Ontario shoreline.

Hemlock Woolly Adelgid (HWA) damages hemlock trees by injecting their mouth parts in the woody tissue of hemlock branches to feed on the tree’s sap. Over time, their feeding weakens the host tree causing mortality within two-five years if not treated. Infested trees will display signs of distress such as needle loss and discoloration, limb damage or loss, or lack of regrowth in the spring. The easiest time to spot an infestation of HWA is during late fall and winter months when the insects form a white, woolly mass around their bodies that can be seen on infested hemlock tree branches where the needles connect to the branch.

