Anthony Waldron, accused of second-degree murder in the death of Jordan Brooks, appears in County Court

OSWEGO – An argumentative Anthony Waldron insisted his rights were violated by a warrantless search of his home, his attorney, Salvatore Lanza insisted on seeing body cam footage of that search, the Department of Social Services and the Mexico Academy and Central School District have been subpoenaed to provide Waldron’s defense with records Lanza was not able to obtain otherwise, and a new judge will be taking over this case in January. All this was brought up during a hearing before the Hon. Armen J. Nazarian in County Court Dec. 1 as Waldron’s preliminary legal maneuvers move forward towards his ultimate trial on charges of second-degree murder in the June 2021 death of his 17-year-old, disabled stepson, Jordan Brooks.
Originally charged with second degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and first degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person on March 15, Waldron was later charged and indicted on second-degree murder and first-degree assault charges.
The much more serious charge of second-degree murder stemmed from the Grand Jury’s belief that Anthony Waldron and his wife Lisa demonstrated a depraved indifference to human life and recklessly engaged in conduct that created a grave risk of death to the 17-year-old, disabled Jordan Brooks, and that such depraved indifference resulted in his death.
The death of Brooks created an outcry not seen in this county since the death of Erin Maxwell. Cries for a complete overhaul of the Department of Social Services’ Child Protective Services unit and the resignation of DSS Commissioner Stacy Alvord are still heard to this day at nearly every meeting of the Oswego County Legislature.
While Nazarian repeatedly reminded Lanza and Waldron that the day’s hearing was meant for the filing or hearing of new motions and not for discussion of other issues, those aforementioned issues came up anyway.
Lanza further objected to the case being handed over to Melinda McGunnigle, a former homicide prosecutor, claiming possible prejudice against an accused murder defendant based on her experience.
Nazarian is scheduled to serve as judge in Onondaga County for six months, which he said was purely an administrative requirement and had nothing to do with this case.
On Waldron’s contention of a warrantless search of his premises, Lanza said, “So, I don’t know whether or not anything was taken, confiscated by the police. I don’t know. He’s (Anthony Waldron) is making some very good arguments here. Police officers come to the house, there’s no warrant, they simply walk in. They say, ‘We have the right to be here.’ I don’t know if there’s any body cam footage, if they took…I don’t know what they took. I don’t know why they went into the house. If there is anything to suppress, any camera footage, I would ask that I be given the opportunity to review it. We’d like to have a hearing on that if it’s going to be used against my client.”
Assistant District Attorney Courtney Venditte informed the court still photographs were taken by the police during the search of Waldron’s house, but no physical items were taken or removed.
“So, no rights were given,” Lanza said in response. “They took photographs. They illegally entered my client’s house. I’m assuming the photographs are going to be shown to the jury if my client has no objection to that.”
Lanza later continued in this vein. “We have to look at that the officers took photographs inside the house. There had to have been a warrant. You just can’t go in there. They weren’t chasing a fleeing felon.”
Lanza indicated he may want anything to do with that search of Waldron’s house suppressed.
Waldron said he did not give the police consent to enter his house.
“Other than this suppression issue that’s up in the air, this case appears to be trial-ready,” Nazarian said. And with that he set the next pre-trial conference for Jan. 30 with the expectation of a trial date of April 10. The pre-trial conference will be held in Oswego, but the trial will be held in Pulaski.
Lisa Waldron’s case is scheduled for its next hearing in January. The Waldrons will be tried separately.
