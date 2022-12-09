Anthony Waldron, accused of second-degree murder in the death of Jordan Brooks, appears in County Court

OSWEGO – An argumentative Anthony Waldron insisted his rights were violated by a warrantless search of his home, his attorney, Salvatore Lanza insisted on seeing body cam footage of that search, the Department of Social Services and the Mexico Academy and Central School District have been subpoenaed to provide Waldron’s defense with records Lanza was not able to obtain otherwise, and a new judge will be taking over this case in January. All this was brought up during a hearing before the Hon. Armen J. Nazarian in County Court Dec. 1 as Waldron’s preliminary legal maneuvers move forward towards his ultimate trial on charges of second-degree murder in the June 2021 death of his 17-year-old, disabled stepson, Jordan Brooks.

Originally charged with second degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and first degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person on March 15, Waldron was later charged and indicted on second-degree murder and first-degree assault charges.

