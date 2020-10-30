Anything is possible in race for Oswego county clerk

OSWEGO COUNTY – If voting weren’t confusing enough this year, consider the race for Oswego County Clerk.
The only candidate on the ballot, Michael Backus, isn’t really running. Two candidates not on the ballot, Terry Wilbur and Jacqueline Thorpe, are running. And one person, Matthew Bacon, who is not a candidate, nor is he running, may very well wind up winning after all is said and done.
Former county clerk Michael Backus, first elected in 2012 as the youngest county clerk in the state, and the Republican-endorsed candidate in this year’s county clerk election, announced in early August he had taken another job with Oswego Health, would be starting in early September, and would therefore be leaving his clerk’s position behind along with his candidacy in the 2020 race. Unfortunately for the voters, ballots had already been printed with his name on them, and there was no possibility of either just removing his name, or better yet, coming up with a new candidate whose name would appear on the ballot instead. So, voters will be looking at a ballot with only one candidate for clerk on it, but there’s no chance that candidate will assume the role of county clerk no matter how many votes he gets. And he may get many votes. In 2016, the last election for county clerk, a total of approximately 30,000 votes were cast. There is every possibility that a great many people, unaware of the situation, may fill in that circle on the ballot next to Backus’s name. And that may be enough to elect him. For there are two people running against him, Terry Wilbur and Jacqueline Thorpe, but they were forced to run as write-ins, and whether either one of them can get more voters to write-in their name in the box at the bottom right of the ballot than the number of voters who vote for the endorsed Republican Backus, is anybody’s guess.
If neither of them beats Backus, the man who isn’t a candidate and isn’t running may become the acting county clerk until a new election is held sometime in 2021.
Matthew Bacon, the former deputy county clerk, is that man. The former elected county clerk, Backus, was required to designate someone to take his place in the event Backus could not serve, and he designated Bacon. When Backus stepped down in early September, Bacon became the acting county clerk.
If Backus is re-elected this November, he has said he will resign immediately after being sworn in Jan. 1. But first, he is required to once again designate a successor. He has said he will again designate Bacon. And so, if Backus wins, Bacon wins and will remain acting county clerk, a situation Bacon is fine with. He likes the job and knows it well. He’s been the deputy county clerk since January 2009. And if this scenario should come to pass, Bacon has said he will most likely run in the new election for county clerk in 2021.
There is one other slight catch here in case this situation was almost comprehensible. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has the right to step in and appoint anyone he wants, of any party, to become the acting county clerk. That trumps Bacon’s win. However, the governor’s office has said it is very unlikely the governor would interfere in a situation with a clear-cut designate ready to serve.
Meanwhile Terry Wilbur, presently majority leader of the county legislature, is campaigning like there’s no tomorrow. And as far as this race goes, come Nov. 3, he’s right. Wilbur has been to “every village, town, and hamlet in the county,” he said, going door-to-door and campaign event to campaign event, talking with people, eating with people, educating voters on how to write his name onto a ballot, in an all-out attempt to win a hard-fought battle and become the next officially-elected county clerk for a full four-year term.
Bacon’s not the only one with experience in the county clerk’s office. In fact, both write-in candidates have worked there. Wilbur worked there full-time for two years prior to becoming a county legislator. Jacqueline Thorpe, a notary public with a degree in English from SUNY Oswego, worked alongside Backus as Deputy Clerk of Operations from July 2015 to January 2018 managing day-to-day operations and a staff of 35.
Wilbur credits his 10-year legislative career with giving him the wider, overall bigger-picture view of county departments, budgets, and service.
“As a legislator,” he said, “you look at the budget as a whole, a $200 million budget and 1,000 employees, you really learn the value of our employees, the value of the tax dollars, and that people pay tax dollars and they demand a service. And we’ve got to give them the best service we can.”
Wilbur has an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Cayuga Community College and a bachelor’s in political science from SUNY Oswego.
The county clerk is also head of the Department of Motor Vehicles. Oswego County has three DMV locations spread throughout the county. If elected, Wilbur intends to work in all of them.
“I want to be a hands-on clerk,” he said. “If we have someone out sick, I want to be able to pick up and help out. I want to be down at DMV, learn that process inside and out, be able to work the front counter if need be there. If we have a supervisor who’s sick and can’t open, I want to be able to go in and open the DMVs. I’m not just doing this a little. I’m all in.”
For more information on Wilbur visit https://www.facebook.com/WilburForClerk/
Jacqueline Thorpe did not respond to a request to discuss her candidacy. For more information about her, see her website at www.thorpeforclerk.com.
