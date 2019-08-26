The state Supreme Court appellate court has ruled in favor of the town of Mexico on half of the town’s lawsuit against Oswego County for nonpayment of a road plowing bill.
The other half of the lawsuit was dismissed.
State Supreme Court Justice James McCarthy ruled in March that the snow and ice removal contract between the county and the town of Mexico was “clear and unambigous” and dismissed the town’s lawsuit against the county. The town decided in June to appeal this decision.
There were two parts of the lawsuit:
n Breach of contract. The county states the town had to submit bills for plowing in a timely manner within 30 days of work being performed. The town said it cannot be held to this because the county had “waived the 30-day billing deadline clause by previously accepting late invoices.”
n Unjust enrichment. This part of the lawsuit contends that the county injured the town by withholding its payments for the bills submitted late.
The appellate judges ruled in favor of Mexico on the breach of contract, stating the county had in the past allowed the submittal of bills later than the 30-day time period so Mexico should not be penalized for doing so.
But the judges upheld the lower court’s dismissal of the unjust enrichment portion of the lawsuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.