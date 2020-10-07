Apple pie and crisp sale

MEXICO - The First Presbyterian Church in Mexico will hold an apple pie and apple crisp sale. The sale will be held at Kinney Drugs in Mexico from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22 and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or until sold out on Friday, Oct. 23.
The cost for 9-inch apple pie and apple crisp is $14 and 5-inch pies and crisp is $7.
For special orders of sugar free pies and crisps, reduced sugar pies and crisp, and gluten free crisp, call 315-963-7902 to order in advance by Sunday, Oct. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.