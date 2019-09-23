Apple pie/crisp sale

MEXICO - The First Presbyterian Church in Mexico will hold an apple pie and apple crisp sale at Kinney Drugs in Mexico from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or until gone on Friday, Sept. 27.
The cost for a 9 inch apple pie and apple crisp is $12 and a 5 inch pie and crisp is $6.
In addition to regular apple pies and crisps, they make: Sugar free pies and apple crisps made with Splenda, reduced sugar apple pies and apple crisp, no sugar apple pies and gluten free apple crisps. Specialty pies and crisps must be ordered by Sunday, Sept. 22 by calling 315-935-3251.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.