Apple pie/crisp sale

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.