Applications being accepted for Kathy A. Ellis Scholarship

PULASKI - ConnextCare awards a scholarship annually in memory of Kathleen A. Ellis, the first Nurse Practitioner in New York state. Ellis was well known in the local community for her passion and commitment to serving a rural population. She worked at Northern Oswego County Health Services, Inc. (NOCHSI), which is now ConnextCare, at its Pulaski location, and spent four years working at NOCHSI’s Mexico Health Center. The community mourned the loss of Ellis when she lost her battle with cancer and passed away in December of 1996 at the age of 52.
The Kathy A. Ellis Scholarship and Grant Funds are awarded to individuals entering a program or continuing education in the field of nursing. In order to qualify to apply, the candidate must be enrolled or have been accepted into accredited licensed practical nursing, registered nursing, or nurse practitioner programs.
For additional information regarding the Kathy A. Ellis scholarship and to print an application visit connextcare.org/aboutus. All applications must be submitted no later than June 13.
