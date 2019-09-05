Applications due in October for Lake Ontario flooding relief money

Eligibility requirements were announced Aug. 30 for the 2019 Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Flood Relief and Recovery Program that will assist homeowners directly impacted by this year’s record breaking Lake Ontario flooding.
The program will allocate up to $20 million to expand the home repair program assist homeowners affected by the flooding. The program, which is administered through state Homes and Community Renewal, will provide residents in the impacted eight-county region up to $50,000 in state funding to help offset damages to their primary residences.
The homeowner application period begins Oct. 1 and closes Oct. 31.
Applicants are eligible to receive funding for costs not covered by other sources, such as insurance, and include primary homeowners who reside in the eight counties associated with REDI -- Oswego, Cayuga, Jefferson, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, St. Lawrence and Wayne -- and meet the below criteria:
n Homeowners who were impacted by flooding Jan. 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2019 are entitled to apply for funding.
n Applications received between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31.
n Priority will be given to applications that address damage incurred to primary residences which sustained direct physical flood-related damage that threatens the safety of the home.
n The Lake Ontario recovery initiative is focused on the resiliency of the shoreline as a whole, and applications that address stand-alone shoreline damage that threatens the safety of a primary residence will be reviewed after funding decisions have been made for projects proposed through the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) process. In some cases, these regionally significant projects may provide protections for individual homes.
“Hundreds of homeowners and businesses experienced significant damage to their properties during this year’s record breaking flooding on Lake Ontario,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “As we continue to invest in strengthening infrastructure along the shoreline for the long term, we are also helping homeowners in the near term get the resources they need to make necessary repairs to their homes. This critical funding will help those homeowners devastated by flooding build back stronger than before.”
“Having seen the destruction firsthand during visits to impacted communities, I know how devastating Lake Ontario flooding has been for local residents,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “With this funding, homeowners will be eligible to receive support from New York State to help build back better and stronger. Through our flood preparations, the REDI commission, and targeted investments, we are ready to assist and are committed to strengthening infrastructure along the Lake Ontario shoreline.”
The 2019 Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Flood Relief and Recovery Program complements the Governor’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, or REDI, through which the State is investing up to $300 million in projects identified by communities in partnership with a multi-agency State commission that will strengthen infrastructure along Lake Ontario’s shoreline while bolstering the region’s local economies in partnership with a commission of state agency leaders.
To sign up for updates and be notified when the application is available, visit the website for the state Homes and Community Renewal office at https://hcr.ny.gov/
