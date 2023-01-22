Applications now being accepted for the 2023 Robinson Award

SKANEATELES - The Skaneateles Festival is now accepting applications for the 22nd annual Robinson Award, a $2,000 prize designed to recognize an outstanding young musician for success in music performance, citizenship, and contributions to the community.

In 2002 the Skaneateles Festival created the Robinson Award, an annual scholarship prize, to honor the memory of David and Louise Robinson, for their many years of tireless devotion to the festival and its ideals. The award is given annually to a young musician whose character, musicianship, and community service reflect the values of David and Louise Robinson – enthusiasm and dedication to music of high quality.

