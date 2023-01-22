Applications now being accepted for the 2023 Robinson Award

SKANEATELES - The Skaneateles Festival is now accepting applications for the 22nd annual Robinson Award, a $2,000 prize designed to recognize an outstanding young musician for success in music performance, citizenship, and contributions to the community.
In 2002 the Skaneateles Festival created the Robinson Award, an annual scholarship prize, to honor the memory of David and Louise Robinson, for their many years of tireless devotion to the festival and its ideals. The award is given annually to a young musician whose character, musicianship, and community service reflect the values of David and Louise Robinson – enthusiasm and dedication to music of high quality.
For 36 years the Robinsons opened their hearts and their Skaneateles home to musicians, their families, and the audiences who came to hear them perform. Their lakeside residence, Brook Farm, served as a gathering place and rehearsal space for musicians, as well as the performance venue for the Skaneateles Festival’s outdoor Saturday evening concerts.
Applications from students between the ages of 13 and 18 residing in the Central New York region will be considered. Requirements include: two letters of recommendation; a written personal statement; and a 10-15 minute recording of their playing or singing. The annual presentation of the award is made at a festival concert in August and is accompanied by a $2,000 prize. The recipient may also be invited to perform at a Skaneateles Festival event.
Application deadline is March 15.
